Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Trump campaign selling T-shirt with fake mug shot

Former President Trump's 2024 election campaign is fundraising with a T-shirt showing a fake...
Former President Trump's 2024 election campaign is fundraising with a T-shirt showing a fake booking photo of the former president.(Donald Trump campaign website)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump reportedly did not have his mug shot taken Tuesday, but his 2024 election campaign is now selling an “Official Trump Mugshot T-Shirt.”

His campaign tweeted a picture of the shirt Tuesday afternoon, around the time Trump surrendered to authorities in New York City and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The shirt shows a fake booking photo of the former president with a letter board. The words “NOT GUILTY” appear beneath the picture.

The historic surrender and criminal court arraignment of former President Donald Trump takes place in Manhattan Tuesday. (Source: CNN, WABC, WCBS, POOL)

The numbers 45-47 appear on the letter board, presumably indicating Trump’s status as the 45th U.S. president and his current campaign to become the 47th.

Trump is shown standing at 6 feet, 5 inches, though his doctor is reported to have listed him at 6 feet, 3 inches.

Trump was fingerprinted Tuesday, but police didn’t take his mug shot, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, citing “a person familiar with events.”

The Trump campaign website says the price of the shirt is $36.

Trump’s campaign claims he’s raised $7 million since the news of his indictment broke Thursday, according to Forbes magazine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Region 8 Storm Team is looking at the potential for another severe weather event this week.
More severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer
Arkansas State and Arkansas logos
Inclement weather cancels Arkansas State/ #5 Arkansas baseball matchup

Latest News

More severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
More severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
Biden says tech companies must ensure AI products are safe
Red Wolves compete in NCAA Tournament this week
Arkansas State women's bowling have several storylines ahead of 2023 NCAA Tournament
Bay center signed with CRC
NEA standouts Tay Davis and Marlena Hipsher will play college hoops
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme