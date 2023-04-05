Two Razorbacks in the field for the 2023 Masters Tournament

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira will play in the first of three golf majors when the Razorback senior tees it up at the 2023 Masters Tournament on April 6 at Augusta National. The event runs April 6-9 (Thursday-Sunday) with a 36-hole cut after round two on Friday.

Former Razorback Taylor Moore will also be in the field as the 2016 Arkansas graduate gained an invitation by winning the 2023 Valspar Championship (Mar. 16-19) for his first PGA TOUR victory.

Fernandez de Oliveira earned his invitational to the 87th Masters by virtue of his win at the 2023 Latin American Amateur Championship. He also received an exemption into The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, an exemption into the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club, an exemption into The 128th Amateur Championship (Hillside and Southport & Ainsdale, England) and an exemption into the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship (at historic Cherry Hills C.C. south of Denver).

Fernandez de Oliveira is the second Razorback to win the LAAC and earn a berth to the Masters. In 2019, Alvaro Ortiz was LAAC Champion to become just the third Mexican to play the Masters. He made the cut and finished as the second-lowest amateur in the field, one stroke behind low amateur Viktor Hovland. Ortiz was 2-under for the tournament, shooting rounds of 73-71-73-69=286 to finish in a tie for 36th.

Also in 2019, Razorback Andrew Landry played in the Masters and tied for 48th. Landry played in the 2020 Masters as well. Other Razorbacks to play in the Masters includes R.H. Sikes (1962, ‘63, ‘64, ‘66, ‘68, ‘69 and ‘70); Miller Barber (1968, ‘69, ‘70, ‘71, ‘72, ‘73, ‘74, ‘75, ‘78, ‘79 and ‘80); John Daly (1992 ‘93, ‘94, ‘95, ‘96, ‘98, ‘99 and ‘02), David Lingmerth (2016); and Austin Cook (2018).

