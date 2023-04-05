VA deploying medical team to Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr., VA Medical Center of Memphis will send a mobile medical team to Wynne.

According to a Wednesday news release, the mobile unit will be in the Walmart parking lot next to the old Wendy’s restaurant, 800 US-64, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 6-7.

The unit will provide blood pressure checks, wellness exams, and glucose exams. They will also provide reviews of medications and assistance in transferring medical care to a CBOC of the veteran’s choice.

The services are only available to veterans.

