VA deploying medical team to Wynne

The team will provide medical services exclusively to veterans.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr., VA Medical Center of Memphis will send a mobile medical team to Wynne.

According to a Wednesday news release, the mobile unit will be in the Walmart parking lot next to the old Wendy’s restaurant, 800 US-64, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 6-7.

The unit will provide blood pressure checks, wellness exams, and glucose exams. They will also provide reviews of medications and assistance in transferring medical care to a CBOC of the veteran’s choice.

The services are only available to veterans.

