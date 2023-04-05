Wynne students to return to class in-person next week

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Students in Wynne, Arkansas, are without a place to learn after a devastating tornado leveled Wynne High School last week, but a plan is in place to get those children back in the classroom.

Wynne School District announced that students K-8 will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, April 12 in their normal locations.

High school students will report to EACC Tech Center. Grades 11 and 12 will report on Thursday, April 13 and grades 9 and 10 will report on Friday, April 14.

The school day will last from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

There will be a student and parent information meeting for grades 9-12 on Wednesday, April 12 from 12-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. in the ballroom at the EACC Tech Center.

Virtual students may begin working immediately; if a virtual student is without electricity or internet, they can contact their virtual facilitator.

In addition, Wynne plans to resume spring sports season starting the week of April 10. Coaches will be in touch with athletes about their specific plans.

