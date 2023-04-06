April 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The severe weather is gone from Region 8, and we expect no severe weather for at least the next 7-10 days! We have a few rain showers in our southern counties this morning, and I cannot rule out some light rain down there throughout the day.

It is also cloudy and cool across all of Region 8. Getting more than a few peeks of sunshine through the weekend will be hard. This lack of sunshine and northerly flow will keep temperatures below average for the next couple of days.

Over the next week, we eventually get back into the 70s; by the end of the week, we may get close to 80°.

Enjoy the lack of active weather over the next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Maddie Sexton shares Wynne School District’s plan to get students back to learning following the deadly tornado on March 31.

Several bills advance in the Arkansas legislature; a look at them.

Blytheville police need your help finding someone they said was involved in a Tuesday evening shooting.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

