Arkansas State athletics hosting Wynne tornado relief drive
Arkansas State Athletics, in conjunction with Arkansas State University, is hosting a tornado relief supplies drive for the Wynne community.
Donated supplies can be dropped off at the A-State Football equipment truck located in the Tomlinson Stadium parking lot Thursday and Friday from noon until 6 p.m., then all day on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.
A-State Baseball hosts Troy in a three-game series beginning Thursday. Those who donate will receive free admission to that day’s game. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday with Saturday’s series finale set to start at 1 p.m.
Items that can be purchased new and donated include:
· Cases of drinks (bottled water/sports drinks)
· Toiletries for personal use (toilet paper, new towels, soap, shampoo, personal hygiene supplies)
· Cleaning supplies (wipes, garbage bags)
· Laundry supplies (detergent, fabric softener)
· Children’s items (diapers, wipes)
· Bedding supplies (blankets, sheets, pillows, air mattresses)
· Medical supplies (basic medicines, bandages, first aid kits)
