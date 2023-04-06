Arkansas State athletics hosting Wynne tornado relief drive

Arkansas State Athletics, in conjunction with Arkansas State University, is hosting a tornado relief supplies drive for the Wynne community.

Donated supplies can be dropped off at the A-State Football equipment truck located in the Tomlinson Stadium parking lot Thursday and Friday from noon until 6 p.m., then all day on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

A-State Baseball hosts Troy in a three-game series beginning Thursday. Those who donate will receive free admission to that day’s game. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday with Saturday’s series finale set to start at 1 p.m.

Items that can be purchased new and donated include:

· Cases of drinks (bottled water/sports drinks)

· Toiletries for personal use (toilet paper, new towels, soap, shampoo, personal hygiene supplies)

· Cleaning supplies (wipes, garbage bags)

· Laundry supplies (detergent, fabric softener)

· Children’s items (diapers, wipes)

· Bedding supplies (blankets, sheets, pillows, air mattresses)

· Medical supplies (basic medicines, bandages, first aid kits)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.