Arkansas State takes the stage July 25th for 2023 Sun Belt Football Media Days

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The countdown to kickoff continues for Red Wolves football.

The Sun Belt Conference announced the dates for 2023 Football Media Days. Arkansas State will be in the spotlight Tuesday, July 25th in New Orleans. The Red Wolves and the other 6 SBC West teams speak on the 25th, the SBC East will be in the spotlight on the 26th.

Head coach Butch Jones will headline the A-State contingent, student-athletes will be announced at a later date.

SBC Football Media Days take place at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. The event will be streamed on ESPN+.

2023 Sun Belt Football Media Days - New Orleans

Tuesday, July 25th

Arkansas State

Louisiana

ULM

South Alabama

Southern Miss

Troy

Texas State

SBC Commissioner Keith Gill delivers State of the Sun Belt

Wednesday, July 26th

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

James Madison

Marshall

Old Dominion

