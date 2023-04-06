Arkansas State takes the stage July 25th for 2023 Sun Belt Football Media Days
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The countdown to kickoff continues for Red Wolves football.
The Sun Belt Conference announced the dates for 2023 Football Media Days. Arkansas State will be in the spotlight Tuesday, July 25th in New Orleans. The Red Wolves and the other 6 SBC West teams speak on the 25th, the SBC East will be in the spotlight on the 26th.
Head coach Butch Jones will headline the A-State contingent, student-athletes will be announced at a later date.
SBC Football Media Days take place at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. The event will be streamed on ESPN+.
2023 Sun Belt Football Media Days - New Orleans
Tuesday, July 25th
Arkansas State
Louisiana
ULM
South Alabama
Southern Miss
Troy
Texas State
SBC Commissioner Keith Gill delivers State of the Sun Belt
Wednesday, July 26th
Appalachian State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern
Georgia State
James Madison
Marshall
Old Dominion
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.