Blytheville police investigating evening shooting

According to a social media post, warrants have been issued for the suspects in the shooting at...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Blytheville police need your help finding two suspects in an evening shooting.

According to a social media post, warrants have been issued for the suspects in the shooting at North 2nd Street on Tuesday, April 5.

Warrants were issued for Keonte King for committing a terroristic act and engaging in violent criminal group activity. Meanwhile, other warrants were issued for a juvenile involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about the suspects’ locations, you are urged to call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.

