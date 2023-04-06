Butler County community health outreach

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Mobile Wellness is partnering with the Butler County Health Department for their second annual community health outreach.

From 9 a.m. to noon on May 5, the Butler County Health Department in Poplar Bluff will be hosting the free event. There will be food from SEMO foodbank, information and resources, as well as vaccinations.

The Mobile Wellness unit will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mobile Wellness will be offering mammogram screenings to those interested. Preventative screenings are covered by insurance, including Medicaid. Those without insurance may still qualify for a free screening through Dig for Life and the Saint Francis Foundation.

Those interested in scheduling a preventative mammogram can do so by calling 573-331-3952.

