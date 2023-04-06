Energy Alert
Communities come together to make sure Wynne students still have prom

Valley View JR High EAST students fill cars with prom dresses to donate to Wynne students.
Valley View JR High EAST students fill cars with prom dresses to donate to Wynne students.(Source: Valley View School District)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - As Wynne continues to rebuild after the tornado on Friday, March 31, several communities are coming together to make sure that Wynne students still have their prom.

As you can see, Valley View Jr High EAST have filled their cars full of prom dresses.

Valley View JR High EAST students fill cars with prom dresses to donate to Wynne students.
Valley View JR High EAST students fill cars with prom dresses to donate to Wynne students.(KAIT)

Even businesses from other states have donated several dresses as well.

Joanns of Tennessee donates prom dresses to Wynne High School students
Joanns of Tennessee donates prom dresses to Wynne High School students(KAIT)

Drop-off spots for others to drop off prom dresses for Wynne students. The following image contains information on how you can donate:

(KAIT)

The time and date for their prom have yet to be announced.

