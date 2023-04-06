Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gov. Sanders gives update on tornado response in Little Rock

“Thankful that we have had minimal damage. So far no injuries have been reported,” Gov. Sanders...
“Thankful that we have had minimal damage. So far no injuries have been reported,” Gov. Sanders said.(KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other state officials provided an update on Wednesday on the response to the March 31 tornado.

According to content partner KARK on April 5, she discussed her office has been in contact with local officials who were impacted by the Wednesday storms.

“Thankful that we have had minimal damage. So far no injuries have been reported,” Gov. Sanders said.

FEMA administrator Tony Robinson said the agency has disaster recovery offices open in all affected areas.

To see more on this story, visit KARK.com

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Storms moving through Region 8
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
A 67-year-old man died Tuesday when his SUV overturned several times.
Man killed in rollover crash
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

21-year-old Aryana Williams and her boyfriend, 22-year-old DeeAngelo Morrow of Wynne, were...
Wynne couple identified after killed in tornado
Winds tore down barns, shop buildings, and even damaged a car near the community of Sidney.
Sharp County left with damage after morning storms
Mayor Jennifer Hobbs explained Saturday morning was when she truly understood how much damage...
Wynne mayor speaks out after devastating tornado
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County