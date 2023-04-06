Jonesboro mall to be demolished

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mall at Turtle Creek, which sustained heavy damage in the March 28, 2020, tornado, will be torn down.

The mall’s owners, Spinoso Real Estate Group, announced on social media Thursday that it will begin demolishing the mall in the coming weeks.

“SREG was assigned to oversee the management of the mall in late 2022 and has since been evaluating the best path forward for the center,” the announcement said.

“After careful consideration and planning, it has been determined that the first step in the future of The Mall at Turtle Creek is to focus on safety and improving the appearance of the property,” Carmen D. Spinoso, chairman and CEO of SREG said. “To that end, we will be initiating efforts to clean up the site, demolish and remove damaged structures and improve the overall safety and appearance of the site.”

In a separate statement, the City of Jonesboro said SREG had “pledged to work with the city to create something we can be proud of in this space. We all look forward to the newest developments at Turtle Creek.”

Bill Campbell, communications director for the city, said SREG would only be demolishing the empty stores and buildings. The demolition will not affect Target, Dillard’s, and JCP.

Neither SREG nor the city said what exactly the future holds for the property at 3000 East Highland.

“We look forward to sharing further plans as they are developed and this important first step is completed,” said Spinoso.

