Mo. Secretary of State announces candidacy for Governor

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced he is formally entering the race for Missouri Governor.(KY3)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced he is formally entering the race for Missouri Governor.

His campaign made the candidacy announcement shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Ashcroft has served as Secretary of State since he was elected in 2016.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe has also announced his intention to run for Governor in 2024.

State Senator Bill Eigel, of St. Charles, is exploring options to enter the race.

Governor Mike Parson’s term ends in January of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

