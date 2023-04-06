Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

National Weather Service releases report on Wynne tornado

The NWS said the storm “ravaged” the town, destroying homes and damaging the town’s high school.
The NWS said the storm “ravaged” the town, destroying homes and damaging the town’s high school.(Action News 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service said a tornado that tore apart the Cross County town of Wynne, leaving 26 people injured and 4 others dead, was more than 13 football fields wide.

NWS meteorologists who surveyed the tornado’s 73-mile path said it had a maximum width of 1,600 yards and peak winds of 150 miles per hour.

According to the NWS report, the tornado originated 5 miles southeast of Fair Oaks near Highway 284 at 4:30 p.m. March 31, then tracked toward Wynne.

“EF-2 damage was observed north of Ellis Chapel and McElroy,” the report stated. “The tornado strengthened to an EF-3 as it moved into west Wynne.”

The NWS said the storm “ravaged” the town, destroying homes and damaging the town’s high school.

As it moved away from Wynne, the tornado weakened to an EF-2 as it moved toward Parkin and Earle.

“Very few damage indicators aided in the observed strength as it traversed mostly farmland,” the NWS reported.

The meteorologists observed EF-3 damage as the tornado crossed over Corna Lake in Tipton County, Tennessee, and extreme southern Mississippi County.

“As the tornado climbed the bluff [across the Mississippi River], the tornado circulation began to weaken,” the report said.

An hour and a half later, the tornado finally lifted at 5:54 p.m. south of Burlison, Tenn.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Storms moving through Region 8
A 67-year-old man died Tuesday when his SUV overturned several times.
Man killed in rollover crash
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Prosecutors have formally charged four men in connection with a deadly concert shooting.
4 charged in fatal concert shooting
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Wynne students to return to class in-person next week

Latest News

The Mall at Turtle Creek, which sustained heavy damage in the March 28, 2020, tornado, will be...
Demolition to begin at The Mall at Turtle Creek
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
Mayor Jennifer Hobbs explained Saturday morning was when she truly understood how much damage...
Wynne mayor speaks out after devastating tornado
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast (4/6/23)
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast (4/6/23)