National Weather Service surveys damage in Sharp County

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIDNEY, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials from the National Weather Service in Little Rock were on the ground in Sidney on Thursday, April 6.

Crews in the community toured damage from a storm that hit on Wednesday, April 5.

The storm damaged homes, barns, and shop buildings, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh said as of Thursday afternoon, there was not an official decision on what type of storm caused the damage, but he does have a good idea of what it could be.

“Because of the scattered nature of the damage, we’re thinking thunderstorm wind damage, but we haven’t seen everything yet. When we put all the pieces together, we’ll know for sure what it was,” he said.

Cavanaugh explained what his crews look for to make the decision.

“Once we look at all the pieces of damage put together, that gives us an idea whether the damage converged to a line or whether it was spread out and dispersed kind of down and away from a common point. That gives us an idea whether we’re looking at tornado damage or thunderstorm wind damage,” he said.

An official announcement on the type of storm that moved through Sharp County is expected soon.

