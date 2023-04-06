Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote area, sheriff says

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a...
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a remote area.(ranplett via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities report a human skeleton has been found in a remote area in Oregon.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a resident called first responders regarding bones that appeared to be human found outside of Toledo, about 130 miles from Portland.

The sheriff’s office said the bones were in a heavily forested area and recovered by its search and rescue team.

Authorities said the remains were confirmed to be human and identified as missing 41-year-old Isaiah Eggert.

The 41-year-old was reported missing about seven miles away in the Newport area in October of 2021.

County authorities said it doesn’t appear he died under suspicious circumstances.

Medical examiners worked with the sheriff’s office to help identify Eggert.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Storms moving through Region 8
Kimberly Shaw was filming on Friday, March 31, when an EF-3 tornado came barreling through the...
“I was very dumb”: Woman sucked out of building by Little Rock tornado
A 67-year-old man died Tuesday when his SUV overturned several times.
Man killed in rollover crash
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday...
Three KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Red Wolves continue spring practice
Arkansas State football in 4th week of spring practice
State Finals MVP signs with Bethel University
2023 All-State selections Brayden Nunnally & Gavin Hall sign to play college hoops
6 standouts sign Wednesday
6 Jonesboro Golden Hurricanes sign Wednesday to play college hoops