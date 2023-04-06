Wynne couple identified after killed in tornado

WYNNE, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Every family is feeling the effects that the tornado left on Wynne on March 31.

For one family, they’re feeling heartbroken.

21-year-old Aryana Williams and her boyfriend, 22-year-old DeeAngelo Morrow of Wynne, were among the fatalities from the tornado.

Williams and Morrow took shelter in Williams’ mother’s home when a tree crushed the home, leaving them trapped inside.

When the couple was found, the family said Morrow shielded Williams when the house was crushed.

“To know that he protected her or tried to protect, I love him even more,” said Veronika Pounds, Williams’ older sister.

