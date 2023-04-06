Wynne Tornado Distribution Center requests clothes donations

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - With the clean-up in Wynne underway, the Wynne Tornado Distribution Center says to hold off on donations of water due to full storage.

They are requesting clothing with tags, hangers and packaging as they do not have space to sort through used clothing.

The following donations are welcome:

Non-perishable food

Chargers

Bedding

First aid kits

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.