Wynne Tornado Distribution Center requests clothes donations
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - With the clean-up in Wynne underway, the Wynne Tornado Distribution Center says to hold off on donations of water due to full storage.
They are requesting clothing with tags, hangers and packaging as they do not have space to sort through used clothing.
The following donations are welcome:
- Non-perishable food
- Chargers
- Bedding
- First aid kits
