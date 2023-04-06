Energy Alert
Wynne Tornado Distribution Center requests clothes donations

Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South and Midwest that shredded homes and shopping centers. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)(Adrian Sainz | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - With the clean-up in Wynne underway, the Wynne Tornado Distribution Center says to hold off on donations of water due to full storage.

They are requesting clothing with tags, hangers and packaging as they do not have space to sort through used clothing.

The following donations are welcome:

  • Non-perishable food
  • Chargers
  • Bedding
  • First aid kits

