Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

On Your Side: Avoid scams when donating to disaster relief

Daños en una tienda debido a un tornado que azotó Little Rock, Arkansas, este viernes . (AP...
Daños en una tienda debido a un tornado que azotó Little Rock, Arkansas, este viernes . (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - The FBI is issuing a charity fraud warning following those deadly tornadoes in Arkansas.

Do your homework before you give. Use a website like https://www.charitynavigator.org/ or https://give.org/.

Plug in the charity’s name. You’ll see if it’s a real charity and a breakdown of its tax records. This way, you know how much of your donation goes to the cause. The folks in Arkansas need your help. Make sure your money is placed in the right hands.

“It looks like nothing I’ve ever seen. It looks like a bomb went off,” said Jessica Franklin, with the FBI in Little Rock.

Be wary of crowdfunding websites you see in your newsfeed.

“You see a lot of things on social media. People sharing these sad stories and trying to get you to donate quickly,” said Franklin.

Make sure you know and trust the individual collecting the money.

“We always recommend using a credit card, not wire transfers or gift cards. After you donate, we recommend monitoring your financial banking account to ensure there are no fraud charges on those accounts,” said Franklin.

Disaster relief groups usually prefer money over items. They can make your dollar stretch.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the spot of The Mall at Turtle Creek that will be taken down after the tornado in...
Demolition of empty space to begin at The Mall at Turtle Creek
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Storms moving through Region 8
A 67-year-old man died Tuesday when his SUV overturned several times.
Man killed in rollover crash
21-year-old Aryana Williams and her boyfriend, 22-year-old DeeAngelo Morrow of Wynne, were...
Wynne couple killed in tornado identified
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

Red Wolves fall to Troy Thursday
Arkansas State baseball falls to Troy in series opener
Lady Warriors beat Valley View
East Poinsett County beats Valley View in softball matchup
Hoxie three-sport athlete signs with Williams Baptist
Williams Baptist signs NEA standouts in track & swimming
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Lawmakers race against clock as Arkansas legislative session wraps up
A look at the spot of The Mall at Turtle Creek that will be taken down after the tornado in...
Demolition of empty space to begin at The Mall at Turtle Creek