April 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The rain has moved away, but we cannot eliminate these clouds. It will be another cloudy day today, and even into the weekend, we will only see a few peaks of the sun.

We will also stay below normal in the temperature department for the next couple of days. Today and tomorrow will be breezy.

We start to warm back up heading into Easter day and next week. We will also eventually see a few more peaks of the sun.

By the end of next week, we will be close to 80° again.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The latest out of Little Rock as this legislative session ends.

Maddie Sexton tells us about an event to help Wynne students prepare for prom.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

