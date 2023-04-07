Energy Alert
Bill to make criminals serve full sentences heads to Gov. Sanders’ desk

The bill looks to add prison beds across the state to make sure they can house people serving...
The bill looks to add prison beds across the state to make sure they can house people serving longer sentences.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Making sure those that break the law stay behind bars is the goal of the bill that is making its way to Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Senate Bill 495, also known as the Protect Arkansas Act, is going to make major changes in the prison system.

It calls for 3,000 additional prison beds to be built and requires a person convicted of the most serious, violent felony charges to serve 100% of their sentence.

The bill is one that Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said has been a need for some time.

“Right now, the way it is set up they may be sentenced to 10 years and be out in a year and it’s really going to help us put the bad guys away,” he said.

The bill also enhances other felony charges and requires a person convicted of those crimes to serve 85% of their prison sentence which Molder said is important to keep them behind bars

“We are seeing people get out of prison to go to prison get out of prison re-offend hurt our citizens over and over and over,” he said.

With more people serving their full sentences, some wonder if there would be a shortage of beds even with more coming in, but Molder is not worried about that.

“I think the beds as long as ADC adds additional beds, I think we will be able to house them,” he said.

The bill is expected to be signed by Governor Sanders next week.

