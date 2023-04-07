Free prom dress event for Wynne tornado victims

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Prom is officially right around the corner for the Wynne Yellowjackets, and one alumnus shows her support after the school was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado.

Wynne High School Alumni Camille Cathey wants to help girls in her hometown.

She planned ‘Say Yes to the Yellowjacket Prom Dress’, which is a donation-driven event to give dresses to those impacted by a recent deadly tornado.

The event is located at Wynne Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Cathey was in Tuscaloosa for college when the tornado hit Wynne on Friday, March 31. She was able to return to her hometown the following day.

She said seeing the damage was heartbreaking, and that no girl should have to worry about prom or finding the perfect dress during this time of tragedy.

That’s when she had the idea.

“It makes me really happy seeing how many people from all over the state have reached out to me saying they would love to donate prom dresses and drop them off,” she said.

Cathey currently holds the title Miss Historic Batesville, which is a part of the Miss Arkansas Organization.

She told Region 8 she reached out to Joann’s of Union City to see if they would be gracious enough to donate any dresses to the event, and they were more than happy to help.

“Joann’s will be donating 50 free prom dresses!” Cathey said with a big smile on her face.

She said there will be even more dresses at the event, which come from community donations.

Wynne’s prom is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, but the time/location is still unknown.

To stay updated on getting Wynne High School back to normalcy, click here.

