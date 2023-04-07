Lawmakers race against clock as Arkansas legislative session wraps up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas lawmakers are hoping to give one more hurrah as the last day of the current legislative session approaches.

Content partner KARK reported a major item on the agenda Thursday, April 6 was the prison reform bill. It passed on the House floor after some debate from representatives.

Another bill heading to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk is the Social Media Protection Act. It requires social media companies to hire third-party platforms to verify the age of users in Arkansas.

You can read more about the current progress at the capitol on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.