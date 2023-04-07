Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lawmakers race against clock as Arkansas legislative session wraps up

The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.(Source: Canva)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas lawmakers are hoping to give one more hurrah as the last day of the current legislative session approaches.

Content partner KARK reported a major item on the agenda Thursday, April 6 was the prison reform bill. It passed on the House floor after some debate from representatives.

Another bill heading to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk is the Social Media Protection Act. It requires social media companies to hire third-party platforms to verify the age of users in Arkansas.

You can read more about the current progress at the capitol on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Storms moving through Region 8
A look at the spot of The Mall at Turtle Creek that will be taken down after the tornado in...
Demolition of empty space to begin at The Mall at Turtle Creek
A 67-year-old man died Tuesday when his SUV overturned several times.
Man killed in rollover crash
21-year-old Aryana Williams and her boyfriend, 22-year-old DeeAngelo Morrow of Wynne, were...
Wynne couple killed in tornado identified
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

A look at the spot of The Mall at Turtle Creek that will be taken down after the tornado in...
Demolition of empty space to begin at The Mall at Turtle Creek
According to a social media post, warrants were issued for two suspects in the Tuesday, April...
1 arrested, police searching for other suspect in Blytheville shooting
The storm damaged homes, barns, and shop buildings, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
National Weather Service surveys damage in Sharp County
Near the Sidney community, a strong storm caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Sharp County community begins cleanup after early-morning storms