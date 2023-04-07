Energy Alert
Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/6/23)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday was headlined by a non-conference softball matchup. Valley View won the state title last season, East Poinsett County was 2A state runner-up. The Lady Warriors won 7-5 in Jonesboro.

East Poinsett County 7, Valley View 5 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 2, Nettleton 1 (Boys Soccer)

Greene County Tech 6, Nettleton 0 (Girls Soccer)

Cabot 12, Jonesboro 0 (Softball)

Batesville 5, Westside 3 (Softball)

Nettleton 12, Tuckerman 5 (Softball)

Valley View 7, Marion 0 (Boys Soccer)

Valley View 11, Marion 0 (Girls Soccer)

Batesville 6, West Memphis 1 (Girls Soccer)

Harding Academy 8, Westside 1 (Boys Soccer)

Brookland 6, Southside 1 (Boys Soccer)

Searcy 4, Paragould 3 (Boys Soccer)

Trumann 17, Forrest City 0 (Baseball)

Trumann 20, Forrest City 5 (Softball)

Pocahontas 20, Southside 0 (Baseball)

Southside 5, Pocahontas 4 (Softball)

Rivercrest 7, Manila 3 (Baseball)

Riverside 6, Rector 2 (Baseball)

Riverside 10, Manila 0 (Softball)

Marked Tree 22, CRA 2 (Baseball)

CRA 19, White County Central 0 (Boys Soccer)

Hillcrest 13, Mammoth Spring 0 (Baseball)

Midland 4, Bradford 3 (Baseball)

Midland 10, Bradford 0 (Softball)

Calico Rock 10, Concord 4 (Baseball)

Calico Rock 3, Concord 1 (Softball)

Cross County 19, Marked Tree 0 (Softball)

Cross County 17, Marked Tree 0 (Softball)

Marion 13, Senatobia (MS) 0 (Softball)

