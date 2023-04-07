Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/6/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday was headlined by a non-conference softball matchup. Valley View won the state title last season, East Poinsett County was 2A state runner-up. The Lady Warriors won 7-5 in Jonesboro.
Region 8 HS Sports Scoreboard (4/6/23)
East Poinsett County 7, Valley View 5 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 2, Nettleton 1 (Boys Soccer)
Greene County Tech 6, Nettleton 0 (Girls Soccer)
Cabot 12, Jonesboro 0 (Softball)
Batesville 5, Westside 3 (Softball)
Nettleton 12, Tuckerman 5 (Softball)
Valley View 7, Marion 0 (Boys Soccer)
Valley View 11, Marion 0 (Girls Soccer)
Batesville 6, West Memphis 1 (Girls Soccer)
Harding Academy 8, Westside 1 (Boys Soccer)
Brookland 6, Southside 1 (Boys Soccer)
Searcy 4, Paragould 3 (Boys Soccer)
Trumann 17, Forrest City 0 (Baseball)
Trumann 20, Forrest City 5 (Softball)
Pocahontas 20, Southside 0 (Baseball)
Southside 5, Pocahontas 4 (Softball)
Rivercrest 7, Manila 3 (Baseball)
Riverside 6, Rector 2 (Baseball)
Riverside 10, Manila 0 (Softball)
Marked Tree 22, CRA 2 (Baseball)
CRA 19, White County Central 0 (Boys Soccer)
Hillcrest 13, Mammoth Spring 0 (Baseball)
Midland 4, Bradford 3 (Baseball)
Midland 10, Bradford 0 (Softball)
Calico Rock 10, Concord 4 (Baseball)
Calico Rock 3, Concord 1 (Softball)
Cross County 19, Marked Tree 0 (Softball)
Cross County 17, Marked Tree 0 (Softball)
Marion 13, Senatobia (MS) 0 (Softball)
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.