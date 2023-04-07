ULM guard Bre Sutton commits to Arkansas State women’s basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State will add yet another guard to the 2023-24 roster. ULM transfer Bre Sutton committed to Arkansas State, she Tweeted Friday.

Sutton just completed her sophomore campaign with the Warhawks, playing in all 30 games, starting 22. The New Orleans native was ULM’s second-leading scorer, averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Three of her 13 double-digit scoring games came against the Red Wolves. In those three games, she scored 43 points, snagged 18 rebounds, dished out 16 assists and had 10 steals. Her best scoring game of the season came at First National Bank Arena, scoring a career-high 19 points.

The 5-9 guard continued to get better as the season went on, leading the Warhawks in scoring in Sun Belt play at just under 11 points a night to go with 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

She entered the transfer portal on March 20 and received an offer from the Red Wolves two days later. Her commitment comes just days after another guard, West Virginia transfer Wynter Rogers, announced her impending transfer to A-State.

Bre will join a Red Wolves roster stacked with guards. Izzy Higginbottom, Mailyn Wilkerson and Lauryn Pendleton are all starters expected to return next season.

A-State Women’s Basketball Offseason :

TRANSFER PORTAL

IN PORTAL

G Jade Upshaw (Soph.)

PORTAL ADDITIONS

G Wynter Rogers (West Virginia - Redshirt Fr.)

G Bre Sutton (ULM - Soph.)

CURRENT RETURNERS

G Izzy Higginbottom (Soph.)

G Lauryn Pendleton (Soph.)

G Mailyn Wilkerson (Soph.)

F Anna Griffin (Soph.)

G|F Leilani Augmon (Soph.)

F Kiayra Ellis (Soph.)

G Jordan Clark (Jr.)

G Tieriney Echols (Soph.)

F Linay Bodden (Fr.)

F Jada Williams (R-Fr.)

GRADUATED

G Bre Beck

G Keya Patton

F|C Melodie Kapinga

