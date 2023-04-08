A-State baseball drops fourth of last five games, falls to Troy

Cross Jumper went 3-for-3 at the plate, but the Arkansas State baseball team fell 8-1 to Troy Friday night at Tomlison Stadium-Kell Field.

The Jonesboro native reached base in all four of his plate appearances while also walking and stealing a base to lead A-State (9-18, 1-8 SBC). The Red Wolves could not overcome an early 4-0 lead by the Trojans (22-10, 6-5), which plated two runs in both the first and third innings before pushing across four in the eighth.

Troy out-hit the Scarlet and Black 10-6, with A-State stranding 13 base runners. Tremayne Cobb Jr. led all players, going 3-for-4.

Cason Tollett also recorded a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-5 in the start at designated hitter. Wil French scored the Red Wolves’ lone run.

A-State starter Austin Brock (0-1) struck out the first two batters he faced before the next five batters reached on a double, three walks and a hit batter, resulting in two runs via bases-loaded walk. Chase Armstrong recorded the final out of the inning en route to working 4 1/3 innings of relief.

Troy added two more in the third on an RBI single by Shane Lewis followed by a sacrifice fly by Caleb Bartolero, who drove in two.

Logan Ross pitched 3 1/3 shutout frames in the start, fanning five batters and allowing three hits before handing off to Zach Fruit (5-1). The hard-throwing Trojan struck out nine and walked four in 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits. Troy pitchers combined to strike out 15 batters on the night.

The Red Wolves threatened with two runners in scoring position in both the second and third innings, but could not break up the shutout until the bottom of the fifth when French rushed home on a wild pitch.

Four more runs crossed home for the visitors in the top of the eighth on a pair of two-run home runs by Donovan Whibbs, who drove in three runs, and Kole Myers.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to salvage the final game of the series against the Trojans on Saturday afternoon, with first pitch at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field slated for 1 p.m. on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9 and 970 AM in Jonesboro, as well as online at 953theticket.com.

In conjunction with Arkansas State University, A-State Athletics is hosting a disaster relief supply drive in the parking lot of Tomlinson-Kell beginning at 8 a.m. Those who donate supplies will receive free admission to Friday’s contest.

