A-State basketball lands first transfer under Bryan Hodgson

Hardnett averaged 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds last season at Buffalo.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bryan Hodgson has his first big transfer addition to the Arkansas State men’s basketball roster, landing a familiar name. Buffalo senior LaQuill Hardnett announced Saturday afternoon he’ll be joining the pack.

Hardnett, a 6-8 forward, played in 110 games over the last four seasons for Hodgson’s former team, starting 36. Seeing the most playing time of his college career last season at 29 minutes a game, the Philadelphia native broke out, averaging over 11 points a game on 49 percent shooting from the field, recording 7 double-doubles. He also saw an uptick in threes, shooting a career-best 67 and making another career-high 23.

He closed the season on a high note, starting with a career night against Western Michigan. He hit 3 threes, scoring a career-high 27 points with a career-high 15 rebounds. He would continue his hot streak, averaging 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds, shooting 46 percent over his last 10 games.

Hardnett is also known for crashing the glass. He was fifth in the MAC in offensive rebounds, snagging a career-high 78 last season. His rebounding improved as conference play went on, ranking second in MAC play in that category, and fifth in overall rebounding (8.1 rebounds per game).

He’ll join a Red Wolves roster in need of size. A-State was 12th in the Sun Belt in total rebounding and offensive rebounding last season. They also ranked 306th out of 363 Division I teams in average height, according to KenPom.

Forwards Antwon Jackson, Alaaeddine Boutayeb and Julian Lual all entered the transfer portal and it’s unclear if they’ll return. Markise Davis and Omar El-Sheikh graduated. Forward Izaiyah Nelson is the only Red Wolf forward not in the portal.

A-State Men’s Basketball Offseason:

TRANSFER PORTAL

IN PORTAL

  • F Antwon Jackson (Soph.)
  • G Mak Manciel (Soph.)
  • G Detrick Reeves (Soph.)
  • G Caleb London (Fr.)
  • F Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Fr.)
  • F Julian Lual (Soph.)
  • G Nicolas Tingling (Soph.)

PORTAL ADDITIONS

  • F LaQuill Hardnett (Sr.)

CURRENT RETURNERS

  • G Caleb Fields (Sr.)
  • G Terrance Ford (Fr.)
  • F Izaiyah Nelson (Fr.)
  • G Avery Felts (Soph.)
  • G Malcolm Farrington (Soph.)
  • G Parker St. Pierre (Fr.)

GRADUATED

  • F Markise Davis
  • F Omar El-Sheikh
  • G Dylan Arnette

