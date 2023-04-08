Easter Fun at Craighead Forest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Easter Egg Hunt was held at Craighead Forest Park on Saturday.

The egg hunt was filled with games for everyone, the egg hunt also included two separate hunts, giving children with sensory processing disorders a place to feel safe.

“Even if people go over to the loud one and have a great time over there, they can take a little break over here when they get overwhelmed or stimulated and just take a breather and then go back to it if they need to,” Amanda Emerson, owner of Mind Align Counseling said.

The egg hunt also brought horses used for equine therapy, people also got to enjoy items from different vendors at the event.

“We want adults to have fun too, we have vendors over here with lots of great stuff to show, you know, what they do in the community as well and we’re just excited,” she said.

2023 marks the second year of the egg hunt, Emerson hopes to bring it again next year.

