Family affected by tornado denied FEMA assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - One week after the tornado tore through Little Rock, everybody has been busy picking up the pieces.

From our content-sharing partner, KARK in Little Rock, Baylee Weatherford and Kahlil Gulley filed for FEMA.

Ready to start over, Weatherford and Gulley were surprised to see they were denied by FEMA due to an error in the application.

FEMA said that people should take their time when it comes to filling out the application.

According to Baylee, the process could take two to three weeks before they hear back.

Until they hear back from FEMA, they will continue to rely on the community during this time of need.

“Your house may not be there; your car may not be there, but you’re still alive to get those things again,” said Gulley.

To see more on this story, visit KARK.com

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.