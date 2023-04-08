Energy Alert
Federal funding to increase a week after Arkansas tornadoes

Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped from the sky and tore through the state’s capital, Little Rock.(Alex Warrick)
Apr. 8, 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - President Joe Biden announced an amendment to the disaster declaration in the Natural State.

Just over a week after tornadoes rolled through Arkansas, many communities continue to rebuild their lives.

The amendment will increase the level of federal funding for emergency work as a result of the March 31 tornadoes.

This increase in funding will help in debris removal and emergency protective measures, according to a press release.

Per President Biden’s declaration, within the first 120 days of the incident, direct federal assistance is increased to 100 percent of the total eligible.

