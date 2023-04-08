Fire Department discovers sign embedded in tree

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a tree that had fallen on a house.

It happened around 7:00 Friday night, at the intersection of West Matthews Ave and Witt St.

One person was trapped inside the house and managed to get out of the house before Jonesboro Fire Department made it on the scene.

That person sustained no injuries.

The weather was clear at the time.

The tree’s rotted roots and soft ground are what caused the tree to fall over.

While there, Jonesboro Fire Department noticed a sign coming out of the tree.

Fire Department finds sign that had been embedded inside tree since late 60's or early 70's. (KAIT)

Jonesboro Fire Department was told that the sign had been stuck in the tree since a tornado in the late 60′s or early 70′s.

