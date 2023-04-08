Energy Alert
Jonesboro alum, Memphis freshman Destiny Thomas enters transfer portal

By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro alum is exploring her options for the next basketball season. Memphis freshman Destiny Thomas announced Saturday she’s entering the transfer portal.

The move comes days after Tigers head coach Katrina Merriweather left to take the head coaching vacancy at Cincinnati.

Thomas made 18 starts for Memphis this season, getting named to the American All-Freshman team. She averaged 4.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 19.3 minutes a game, shooting 55 percent from the field.

The 6-4 center was named the AAC Freshman of the Week on March 2 after scoring scored 6 points with 8 rebounds a block and a steal against Tulane.

Thomas will have three years of eligibility remaining.

