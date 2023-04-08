Organization to help with cleanup efforts in Wynne, offering hotline

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – As many continue to pick up the pieces in Wynne, one organization is offering its resources to those in need.

The Crisis Cleanup will be helping in Wynne starting on Saturday, April 8, according to the city hall.

The organization is offering a hotline for those who need help. You can call 501-214-0422. It can help with the following services:

Cutting fallen trees

Drywall, flooring, and appliance removal

Tarping roofs

Mold mitigation

It said the services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need.

The hotline will be open until Friday, April 21.

