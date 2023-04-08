Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Protect Arkansas Act headed to Gov. Sanders’ desk

The Protect Arkansas Act calls for 3,000 additional prison beds to be built.
The Protect Arkansas Act calls for 3,000 additional prison beds to be built.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The goal of Senate Bill 495, known as the Protect Arkansas Act is now headed to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Protect Arkansas Act calls for 3,000 additional prison beds to be built.

It requires a person convicted of the most serious, violent felony charges to serve 100 percent of their sentence and it’s something Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder is thrilled with.

“Right now the way it is set up they may get out they may be sentenced to 10 years and be out in a year so it really will help us put the bad guys away for violent offenders,” said Sheriff Molder.

Molder says he thinks the bill would not overcrowd their facilities because more beds will keep up with extra convicts.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
A look at the spot of The Mall at Turtle Creek that will be taken down after the tornado in...
Demolition of empty space to begin at The Mall at Turtle Creek
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported
Damien Echols
Ark. Supreme Court decides in favor of West Memphis 3 Damien Echols’ appeal

Latest News

One family was denied FEMA assistance after an error in the application.
Family affected by tornado denied FEMA assistance
One relief crew sets up a hotline for victims of tornado victims.
Relief crew lends helping hand to Wynne
A tree that had fallen over on house, has sign embedded in tree.
Fire Department discovers sign embedded in tree
The Crisis Cleanup will be helping in Wynne starting on Saturday, April 8, according to the...
Organization to help with cleanup efforts in Wynne, offering hotline