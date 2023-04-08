Protect Arkansas Act headed to Gov. Sanders’ desk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The goal of Senate Bill 495, known as the Protect Arkansas Act is now headed to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Protect Arkansas Act calls for 3,000 additional prison beds to be built.

It requires a person convicted of the most serious, violent felony charges to serve 100 percent of their sentence and it’s something Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder is thrilled with.

“Right now the way it is set up they may get out they may be sentenced to 10 years and be out in a year so it really will help us put the bad guys away for violent offenders,” said Sheriff Molder.

Molder says he thinks the bill would not overcrowd their facilities because more beds will keep up with extra convicts.

