Red Wolves help the Yellowjackets

Arkansas State participated in a drive to give back to the city of Wynne. The university...
Arkansas State participated in a drive to give back to the city of Wynne. The university partnered with their athletic program and brought an Astate football equipment truck to fill with items to take to Wynne.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State participated in a drive to give back to the city of Wynne.

The university and its athletic program brought an A-State football equipment truck to fill with items to take to Wynne.

Senior Laura Beth Grissom volunteered at the drive, saying many participated.

“We know the impact that severe weather can have on a community, and we know how much people need,” she said.

The truck sat by the stadium and was full of water and toiletries. Even one little pack can make a huge difference to someone trying to recover.

“Knowing how difficult it is to ask for help when you find a way to help someone that reaches a community that you might have never been to before is always something that I try to get involved with, because I know the impact can be huge,” she said.

For Arkansas State, the help goes beyond sending items to the city.

The university is also hosting Wynne’s High School’s graduation ceremony at First National Bank Arena, making sure the Wynne High School Class of 2023 doesn’t miss a milestone.

“The people that work here, this community that has been built knows the impact that small things, seemingly small things like a missed graduation or not getting to walk, they know the impact it can have on people,” she said.

