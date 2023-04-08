Relief crew lends helping hand to Wynne

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been over one week since a devastating tornado ripped through the town of Wynne.

Since then, Wynne has received an outpour of help.

The Crisis CleanUp crew has set up in Wynne to lend a helping hand.

Crisis Cleanup connects relief organizations with people who are in need of help.

If you need assistance, call the Home Cleanup hotline number at 501-214-0422.

The Home Cleanup hotline will remain open through Friday, April 23.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.