Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County's sheriff was seen treading through the water.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s sheriff was seen treading through the water.

The moment caught on Thursday, April 6 shows Tony Waldrupe wading through waist-high water, in uniform, searching for a person that evaded police.

Sheriff Waldrupe said a man tried to run from his deputies and a local police department, which soon turned into a messy search.

The sheriff explained moments after wading through the high water, police found and arrested the man.

“Was able to find footprints in the mud. We got to tracking him, and of course, it led to going across some water and quite a bit of mud,” Waldrupe said. “We tracked him all the way to where other deputies and officers had a perimeter setup. He was found a short distance from where they had that perimeter setup.”

He had a message for those that might run from law enforcement in Lawrence County.

“We are going to hunt you down, we’re going to find you, and you’re going to end up going to jail. You’ll just be a little more tired and in rougher shape than you were before you ran from us,” Waldrupe warned.

