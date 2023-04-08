UMass transfer Dyondre Dominguez commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a span of 10 minutes on a Saturday afternoon, Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson landed two transfers for the 2023-24 roster: Buffalo’s LaQuill Hardnett and now, UMass’ Dyondre Dominguez.

Dominquez, a 6-9 junior forward, shined off the bench for the Minutemen (15-16) this season, averaging 8.7 points on 51 percent shooting to go with 4.4 rebounds per game in under 20 minutes a game. He played in 30 games, starting one, scoring a career-high 17 points with 9 rebounds at Duquesne on March 1.

The Providence, Rhode Island native also knocked down 25 threes at a 39 percent clip. He played in 63 games throughout his UMass career, seeing his minutes increase with each season.

With Markise Davis and Omar El-Sheikh graduated and Julian Lual, Alaaeddine Boutayeb and Antwon Jackson in the portal with their return to the team unknown, Dominquez and Hardnett are expected to have big roles along with sophomore Izaiyah Nelson in the frontcourt for the Red Wolves.

With Dominquez’s freshman year coming during a COVID season, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.