Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

UMass transfer Dyondre Dominguez commits to Arkansas State

The junior announced he'll be transferring to Arkansas State.
The junior announced he'll be transferring to Arkansas State.(UMass Athletics)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a span of 10 minutes on a Saturday afternoon, Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson landed two transfers for the 2023-24 roster: Buffalo’s LaQuill Hardnett and now, UMass’ Dyondre Dominguez.

Dominquez, a 6-9 junior forward, shined off the bench for the Minutemen (15-16) this season, averaging 8.7 points on 51 percent shooting to go with 4.4 rebounds per game in under 20 minutes a game. He played in 30 games, starting one, scoring a career-high 17 points with 9 rebounds at Duquesne on March 1.

The Providence, Rhode Island native also knocked down 25 threes at a 39 percent clip. He played in 63 games throughout his UMass career, seeing his minutes increase with each season.

With Markise Davis and Omar El-Sheikh graduated and Julian Lual, Alaaeddine Boutayeb and Antwon Jackson in the portal with their return to the team unknown, Dominquez and Hardnett are expected to have big roles along with sophomore Izaiyah Nelson in the frontcourt for the Red Wolves.

With Dominquez’s freshman year coming during a COVID season, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Per Game Table
Season School Conf G GS MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS   SOS
2020-21UMassA-101108.50.72.0.3640.50.8.5560.31.2.2310.71.0.7270.30.81.10.30.10.30.50.62.51.03
2021-22UMassA-1022712.01.13.1.3680.71.3.5170.51.8.2560.30.5.5000.61.62.20.50.10.40.51.03.01.70
2022-23UMassA-1030119.63.36.4.5162.54.3.5780.82.1.3911.31.7.7311.13.34.41.10.40.51.21.88.70.30
CareerUMass63815.02.14.5.4681.52.6.5660.61.8.3280.81.2.6930.82.33.10.70.30.40.91.35.61.01
Provided by CBB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 4/8/2023.

A-State Men’s Basketball Offseason:

TRANSFER PORTAL

IN PORTAL

  • F Antwon Jackson (Soph.)
  • G Mak Manciel (Soph.)
  • G Detrick Reeves (Soph.)
  • G Caleb London (Fr.)
  • F Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Fr.)
  • F Julian Lual (Soph.)
  • G Nicolas Tingling (Soph.)

PORTAL ADDITIONS

CURRENT RETURNERS

  • G Caleb Fields (Sr.)
  • G Terrance Ford (Fr.)
  • F Izaiyah Nelson (Fr.)
  • G Avery Felts (Soph.)
  • G Malcolm Farrington (Soph.)
  • G Parker St. Pierre (Fr.)

GRADUATED

  • F Markise Davis
  • F Omar El-Sheikh
  • G Dylan Arnette

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the spot of The Mall at Turtle Creek that will be taken down after the tornado in...
Demolition of empty space to begin at The Mall at Turtle Creek
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported
A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
Damien Echols
Ark. Supreme Court decides in favor of West Memphis 3 Damien Echols’ appeal

Latest News

JHS alum is making a great first impression at Memphis
Jonesboro alum, Memphis freshman Destiny Thomas enters transfer portal
Hardnett averaged 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds last season at Buffalo.
A-State basketball lands first transfer under Bryan Hodgson
Cross Jumper was 3 for 3 Friday night but the Red Wolves fell to Troy 8-1.
A-State baseball drops fourth of last five games, falls to Troy
Red Wolves fall Friday to Troy
Arkansas State baseball falls to Troy in Friday night matchup