Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop

By WEAU Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - An investigation is ongoing after two Wisconsin police officers were killed in the line of duty following a traffic stop.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports its Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved critical incident that happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Village of Cameron, according to WEAU.

An officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop, during which gunfire was exchanged. One Chetek Police officer and one Cameron Police officer died at the scene.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where they later died, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies posted tributes to the fallen officers on their Facebook pages, including The Village of East Troy Police Department.

The department posted, “Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today.”

A Facebook post from the Rice Lake Police Department said, “Our hearts are with Chetek Police Department and Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community. We stand together!”

Investigators are continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of the incident. Their reports will be turned over to the Barron County district attorney when the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
A look at the spot of The Mall at Turtle Creek that will be taken down after the tornado in...
Demolition of empty space to begin at The Mall at Turtle Creek
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported
Damien Echols
Ark. Supreme Court decides in favor of West Memphis 3 Damien Echols’ appeal

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on...
Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undergo surgery
2 officers
2 Police Officers Killed In the Line of Duty
Red Wolves win
Arkansas State baseball scores 11 in 8th inning, beats Troy 17-7
Red Wolves commit
Arkansas State men's basketball lands two from transfer portal