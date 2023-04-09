Energy Alert
Arkansas child killed after being hit by truck

Ambulance Light
Ambulance Light(KPTV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas child was killed after being hit by a truck on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 6:00 pm Saturday night on HWY AC, two miles west of Cardwell.

According to a preliminary report, Rickey Williams of Cardwell was driving northbound when he made a right turn and hit a 3-year-old boy from Beach Grove.

The 3-year-old was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

