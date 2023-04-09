Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s basketball lands Denver transfer Cheyenne Forney

New A-State forward
New A-State forward(Denver Athletics)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball has added its third transfer this offseason. Denver junior forward/center Cheyenne Forney has committed to the Red Wolves, sources tell KAIT.

Forney will add size to the A-State frontcourt with her 6-3 frame. She’ll join a frontcourt that will return top rebounders Anna Griffin (7.7 rebounds per game) and Melodie Kapinga (6.4). Kiarya Ellis is also an expected returner who saw significant minutes in the frontcourt this season.

The Riverside, California native saw the most playing time in her sophomore campaign in the 2021-22 season. She averaged 13.9 minutes per game, appearing in 27 games with three starts. She averaged 4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Her best game came at Butler in December 2021, recording a double-double with a career-high 19 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Forney scored in double figures three other times that season.

Her minutes took a dip this season, averaging just 7.2 minutes per game. She had a season-high 11 points in 20 minutes against Northern Colorado in November but played sparingly the rest of the year. She had an impact on the glass and on defense when she was on the court. Forney had 11 blocks (2.6 per 40 minutes) and 9 steals that season.

Forney will look to boost the Red Wolves frontcourt that ranked top 6 in the Sun Belt in total rebounds (5th) and offensive rebounding (6th) but struggled in rebounding defense. Opponents averaged 42.3 rebounds per game and 13.7 offensive rebounds per game against A-State in 2022-23, both ranked in the bottom third in the country.

A-State Women’s Basketball Offseason:

TRANSFER PORTAL

IN PORTAL

G Jade Upshaw (Soph.)

PORTAL ADDITIONS

G Wynter Rogers (West Virginia - Redshirt Fr.)

G Bre Sutton (ULM - Soph.)

F | C Cheyenne Forney

CURRENT RETURNERS

G Izzy Higginbottom (Soph.)

G Lauryn Pendleton (Soph.)

G Mailyn Wilkerson (Soph.)

F Anna Griffin (Soph.)

G | F Leilani Augmon (Soph.)

F | C Melodie Kapinga (Sr.)

F Kiayra Ellis (Soph.)

G Jordan Clark (Jr.)

G Tieriney Echols (Soph.)

F Linay Bodden (Fr.)

F Jada Williams (R-Fr.)

GRADUATED

G Bre Beck

G Keya Patton

