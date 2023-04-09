Energy Alert
Church finds new home for Easter Sunday

Members of Wynne First United Methodist Church found a new place to worship on Easter Sunday....
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of Wynne First United Methodist Church found a new place to worship on Easter Sunday.

The church was destroyed on March 31, when it was in the path of a deadly EF3 tornado.

Members of the church gathered that weekend for a service in the parking lot, and would have done the same on Easter had they not found a place.

“There was never a question that we would not meet and it’s just amazing the way everything is falling into place,” Jeremy Baker, church secretary, said.

On Easter, the church gathered at Knights of Columbus Hall. The building is about a mile from the church, where many still feel the pain of losing their house of worship.

“It seems that there’s a new level of reality and the new level sinks in every day,” Baker said.

“I still have my moments when I get really sad about losing the church but I’m happy that we’re here and can be together,” Julia Thomas, a church member of over 50 years, said.

Those in the church were humbled by the reactions of other churches in the area. They said many churches offered them their buildings. Now, they have a temporary home at Knights of Columbus Hall, while they wait for their new home.

“We have so many people that come that we haven’t seen in a while and we’re just thankful to have a place to meet with them and share this wonderful Sunday,” Thomas said.

The service gave a message about the new beginning for the church, the importance of being together… a symbolic message of a rebirth for the church on Easter Sunday.

“We are going to carry forth and just as that tomb was empty, that building across down the street, it’s empty and we’ve moved on to this and new life will come forth from it,” Barker said.

Wynne First United Methodist Church now has a Venmo account (@FUMCWynne) to collect donations for the rebuild of the church.

