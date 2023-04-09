Crews respond to overnight house fire
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department was called to a house fire early Sunday morning.
The call came in around 12:30 am near the 1500 block of Danny Drive.
Firefighters said the residents were cooking with a propane stove when the grease caught fire.
The residents took the grease out to the carport when the fire began to spread.
One person had a minor injury but refused medical attention, according to first responders on the scene.
The house is a total loss.
