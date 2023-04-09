Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crews respond to overnight house fire

Jonesboro Fire Department received a call about a house fire that broke out Saturday night.
Jonesboro Fire Department received a call about a house fire that broke out Saturday night.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department was called to a house fire early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 12:30 am near the 1500 block of Danny Drive.

Firefighters said the residents were cooking with a propane stove when the grease caught fire.

The residents took the grease out to the carport when the fire began to spread.

One person had a minor injury but refused medical attention, according to first responders on the scene.

The house is a total loss.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
A tree that had fallen over on house, has sign embedded in tree.
Fire Department discovers sign embedded in tree
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported
Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped...
Federal funding to increase a week after Arkansas tornadoes
One relief crew sets up a hotline for victims of tornado victims.
Relief crew lends helping hand to Wynne

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash
Victims identified in fatal crash
One of Tyre Nichols' photographs that showcases his passion for photography.
Tyre Nichols’ photography on display at Fourth Bluff Park
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya leaving the China Exhibit soon.
Memphis Zoo, giant panda ‘Ya Ya’ to part ways this month
Red Wolves win
Arkansas State baseball scores 11 in 8th inning, beats Troy 17-7