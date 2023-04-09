Crews respond to overnight house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department was called to a house fire early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 12:30 am near the 1500 block of Danny Drive.

Firefighters said the residents were cooking with a propane stove when the grease caught fire.

The residents took the grease out to the carport when the fire began to spread.

One person had a minor injury but refused medical attention, according to first responders on the scene.

The house is a total loss.

