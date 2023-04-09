Gage Wood records second save, No. 5 Arkansas takes series at Ole Miss

Batesville alum Gage Wood held the Ole Miss bats in check over the final three innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out four as No. 5 Arkansas beat Ole Miss 6-4 at Swayze Field Saturday.

Gage Wood = CERTIFIED DAWG pic.twitter.com/xyx3Sfdy2L — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 8, 2023

It’s the freshman’s second save in as many outings, he last pitched six days ago in the Diamond Hogs’ 5-4 win over Alabama. He’s now struck out 19 batters over 13 innings pitched, owning a 3.46 earned run average.

Arkansas (25-6, 8-4 SEC) struck first in the top of the third inning thanks to a Caleb Cali solo home run. He scored three times, going 2-3 at the dish.

The Rebels (18-12, 2-10 SEC) would not go away, tying it at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth, then tying the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth after a Jacob Gonzalez two-run home run.

The Diamond Hogs would take the lead for good in the top of the seventh after singles from Tavian Josenberger and Peyton Stovall. They have now won four straight regular season series against the Rebels.

Arkansas will host an in-state foe next. The Razorbacks will host Little Rock at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.