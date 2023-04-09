North Little Rock provides storm damage update

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - It’s been over one week since tornadoes tore through North Little Rock.

Since then, the community has been hard at work clearing out debris.

According to KATV, the city of North Little Rock released an update on the electrical outages and tornado debris.

Nearly 12.9 thousand yards of debris have been removed and the electrical outages are down to 500.

The city said that around 4.2 thousand yards of debris are cleared every day.

Visit KATV.com for more information about this story.

