Police search for man allegedly impersonating an officer

The car the man was allegedly driving is similar to this one pictured.
The car the man was allegedly driving is similar to this one pictured.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a man allegedly impersonating an officer.

According to a statement from Sheriff Shane Russell, a woman was stopped by a man Saturday, April 8 in Evening Shade who claimed to be an officer.

The man was driving an older model white Crown Vic with tinted windows and black wheels.

The car had one blue light on the dash. The man is described as 5′5, heavy set with a flat top haircut.

The woman said the man was wearing a uniform like black shirt and pants. He also has a portable radio on his side.

If anyone sees the vehicle or the man matching the description you are asked to contact dispatch at 870-994-2211

