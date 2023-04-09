Energy Alert
Victims identified in fatal crash

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - Two Arkansans are dead after an evening crash in Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to a preliminary report, the crash happened around 7:00 pm on US Highway 160, one mile west of Doniphan.

James and Rebecca Franks of Pocahontas were driving westbound on a motorcycle when Heather Hood of Poplar Bluff hit them.

James Franks was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County coroner. Rebecca Franks was pronounced dead at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

