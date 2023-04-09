Energy Alert
WSFA Fever Athlete of the Year KJ Jackson commits to Arkansas

KJ Jackson of Saint James wins the Jack's Fever Athlete of the Year trophy for 2022-23.
KJ Jackson of Saint James wins the Jack's Fever Athlete of the Year trophy for 2022-23.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By James Hayes
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saint James Trojan standout athlete KJ Jackson has announced today that he is committing to play for Arkansas.

Jackson is coming off a phenomenal football season with Saint James. He threw for 42 touchdowns and 2813 yards last season while only throwing seven interceptions.

Jackson was not only a passing threat. He had 77 carries for 177 yards and six touchdowns on the season as well.

He finished the season ranked top five in the state for passing yards and led the Trojans to its first-ever state title in football.

