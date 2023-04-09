WSFA Fever Athlete of the Year KJ Jackson commits to Arkansas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saint James Trojan standout athlete KJ Jackson has announced today that he is committing to play for Arkansas.

Jackson is coming off a phenomenal football season with Saint James. He threw for 42 touchdowns and 2813 yards last season while only throwing seven interceptions.

BREAKING: 4⭐️ QB KJ Jackson commits to Arkansas. The Hogs got a good one!! pic.twitter.com/gdFKywQYlq — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) April 9, 2023

Jackson was not only a passing threat. He had 77 carries for 177 yards and six touchdowns on the season as well.

He finished the season ranked top five in the state for passing yards and led the Trojans to its first-ever state title in football.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.