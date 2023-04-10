Energy Alert
April 10: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up this morning a bit cool, but we will warm up this afternoon. That will be the narrative this week. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

We gradually warm up this week as well. By the mid-week, we are in the mid-70s again with sunny skies, and by the weekend, we are close to 80° again.

Rain chances remain low this week, but we will have to watch a low-pressure area moving up from the south later this week and a cold front from the west on Saturday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Members of Wynne First United Methodist Church found a new place to worship on Easter Sunday. The church was destroyed on March 31, when it was in the path of a deadly EF3 tornado.

Missionaries from all over the country come to Little Rock to help with clean-up efforts.

The Sharp County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a man allegedly impersonating an officer.

Arkansas lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree to increase the food stamp asset limit in Arkansas.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

