April 10: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

We are waking up this morning a bit cool, but we will warm up this afternoon. That will be the narrative this week. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

We gradually warm up this week as well. By the mid-week, we are in the mid-70s again with sunny skies, and by the weekend, we are close to 80° again.

Rain chances remain low this week, but we will have to watch a low-pressure area moving up from the south later this week and a cold front from the west on Saturday.

News Headlines

Members of Wynne First United Methodist Church found a new place to worship on Easter Sunday. The church was destroyed on March 31, when it was in the path of a deadly EF3 tornado.

Missionaries from all over the country come to Little Rock to help with clean-up efforts.

The Sharp County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a man allegedly impersonating an officer.

Arkansas lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree to increase the food stamp asset limit in Arkansas.

