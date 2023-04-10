Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs $124 million tax cut into law

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs legislation at the state Capitol in Little Rock,...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs legislation at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Monday, April 10, 2023, that will cut individual and corporate income taxes by $124 million a year. Sanders, a Republican, and legislative leaders had been advocating the tax cuts during the session that ended last week. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday signed into law a measure cutting individual and corporate income taxes in Arkansas by $124 million a year.

Sanders signed the bill she and legislative leaders backed that will cut the top individual income tax rate to 4.7% from 4.9%. The law also cuts the top corporate income tax rate to 5.1% from 5.3%.

State finance officials said that under the proposal, 1.1 million taxpayers who make more than $24,300 a year will receive a cut. Sanders, who took office in January, has called for phasing out the state’s income tax. Over the past several years, Sanders’ Republican predecessor, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and the majority-GOP Legislature enacted a series of cuts.

Lawmakers last week sent Sanders the tax cut legislation, one of the last remaining items before they wrapped up this year’s legislative session on Friday. The tax cut is projected to cost $186 million in its first year because it will take effect this year, the Department of Finance and Administration said.

Sanders also signed another bill that will cut income taxes for multi-state corporations by phasing out over seven years the “throwback rule.” That rule considers sales of tangible property as being within the state for tax purposes if they’re sold to the federal government or to other states that don’t collect the tax. The legislation will cost $10.6 million in the coming fiscal year and $74 million a year once fully implemented, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A post on Facebook has seen a handful of likes, comments, and shares after Lawrence County’s...
Sheriff caught on camera wading through waist-high water
A Pocahontas couple died Saturday when police said an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
Motorcyclist, rider killed in crash
Ambulance Light
Truck hits and kills 3-year-old child
Jonesboro Fire Department received a call about a house fire that broke out Saturday night.
Crews respond to overnight house fire
The car the man was allegedly driving is similar to this one pictured.
Police search for man allegedly impersonating an officer

Latest News

Downtown Jonesboro, home of the 2022 Local Festival.
Changes coming to the Jonesboro FY Annual Action Plan
Dispatchers said there is one man barricaded wihtin a home.
Blytheville man arrested after fight breaks out in parking lot
Lil Baby performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the...
Rapper Lil Baby to come to FedExForum for ‘It’s Only Us’ tour with special guests
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking